Maruti Suzuki: What does the Street think about the auto major's SUV push?

Asha Menon
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

Analysts expect the company's market share to climb by nearly 300 bps in two years

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has made a global debut at Auto Expo 2023 on January 12. (Maruti Suzuki Video Grab)

The Street has reacted positively to Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL’s) push into the SUV segment, at the Auto Expo, with analysts commenting on the company possibly transforming itself and clawing back some of its lost market shares in two years.

At the Auto Expo, held in New Delhi and Greater Noida till January 18, the auto major unveiled an SUV called Fronx, a five-door off-roader Jimny and the midsize electric SUV concept car called eVX.

“The launch of mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara in 2022 along with two new SUVs and a long[1]range EV concept at the expo, in our view, are increasing signs of a strategic shift at Maruti to complement its historical focus on affordability with an intention to address the rising aspirations of Indian consumers,” wrote Jefferies’ analysts in their report. The brokerage has a buy call on MSIL.

Analysts at Elara Capital noted that MSIL seems to have a better read on the market, when introducing newer models. “MSIL’s model launch success rate at ~70% in the past decade is much higher than the competition’s ~14% and may aid market share recoupment, on new/refreshed SUV model launches in FY23-24,” they wrote.

The brokerage’s analysts believe that with the latest launches, the auto major will be able to raise its PV market share to 45.1% in FY24 and 46% in FY25, from 43.4% in FY22.