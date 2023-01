business Auto Expo 2023 | From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Tata Sierra EV, here are the top launches The Auto Expo 2023 has made a dramatic comeback after three years. With over 75 new models on display, and tens of thousands of people thronging towards its glossy pavilions, the country’s biggest automotive exhibition has once again, proven to be quite a crowd puller. From Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny to Tata Sierra EV, here are the best launches from Auto Expo 2023!