Mahindra Lifespace stock falls 5% after CEO Subramanian's resignation

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

The company has named Amit Kumar Sinha as the new MD & CEO. Arvind Subramanian’s resignation will be effective from May 22

Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares opened 5.8 percent lower on February 24, a day after CEO and MD Arvind Subramanian announced his resignation.

Subramanian has been heading the company's operations since May 2020 and his resignation comes into effect on May 22, 2023.

The company has appointed Amit Kumar Sinha, who has been the Mahindra Group president, Group Strategy, since April 2021, as the new MD & CEO.  Sinha has over 18 years of experience and previously held the role of a senior partner and director with Bain & Company.

