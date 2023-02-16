LTIMindtree shares rise as sentiment towards IT sector gets a tad better

LTIMindtree shares were trading 3 percent higher on February 16, as pessimism around the information technology sector appears to be ebbing.

The sentiment towards IT stocks remains mixed. Some analysts predict weak demand in FY24, while others expect it to bottom out in FY25 and pick up in FY26.

Those less pessimistic expect a faster revival in the sector and LTIMindtree to benefit more than peers.

ICICI Securities expects a mid to high single-digit growth for the top five Indian IT companies in FY24.

Moneycontrol News