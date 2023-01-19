 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndusInd Bank Q3 profit jumps 68%; what should investors do now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Q3: Net interest income grew by 18.5% YoY to Rs 4,495.3 crore for the quarter.

IndusInd Bank share price will remain in focus on January 19, a day after company posted better than expected earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022.

IndusInd Bank reported a massive 68.7 percent year-on-year jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,959 crore for quarter ended December FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 1,065 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income grew by 18.5 percent YoY to Rs 4,495.3 crore for the quarter.

Asset quality remained stable with gross non-performing assets improving by 5 bps QoQ to 2.06 percent and net NPA rising 1 bp to 0.62% for the quarter.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post December quarter earnings: