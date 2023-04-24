 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps 30% to Rs 9,122 cr: How brokerages see the stock

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

ICICI Bank Q4: JPMorgan has been given an 'overweight' rating to the stock with a target of Rs 1,150 per share.

NII rose 40.2 percent to Rs 17,667 crore from Rs 12,605 crore, YoY.

The ICICI Bank share price will remain in focus on April 24 after the lender reported better-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended March 2023.

ICICI Bank clocked nearly 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 9,121.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

The bank was expected to report a Rs 8,540-crore profit for the quarter ended March 2023, according to the average of a poll of three brokerages' estimates taken by Moneycontrol.

ICICI Bank’s net interest income (NII) surged 40.2 percent to Rs 17,667 crore from Rs 12,605 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.