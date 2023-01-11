 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

How do Nykaa's profitability goals look in light of increasing competition?

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 11, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Although Nykaa is showing profitability, the business fundamentals look challenging as it faces competition in the BPC and fashion segments. A faster turnaround in the fashion segment and strategic initiatives may provide optimism to investors.

If there is one new tech stock that investors were super-bullish about, it was Nykaa.

Apart from the fact that founder Falguni Nayar had been a successful investment banker, the blue ocean that the beauty and personal care (BPC) space offered, where Nykaa established itself as an unassailable player in quick time, and the way Nayar built the business and scaled it up in a capital-efficient way had investors awestruck about the business.

So, when the stock debuted on the exchanges on November 10, 2021, its price doubled.

Thereon, a combination of factors, like the tech stock carnage following the rate hikes by the Fed, abnormally high stock prices, the inability of digital businesses as well as Nykaa to report profits have conspired to result in a drawdown in the stock price in 2023.

Abnormally high stock prices were a reflection of the excesses owing to the digital boom, after the pandemic.

Can it regain lost glory?