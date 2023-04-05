Hot Stocks | Kirloskar Oil Engines, Union Bank of India, Zensar may deliver healthy returns

The Nifty ended marginally higher on the first day of the new fiscal year after mild volatile trade on April 3. At close, the index was up 38 points at 17,398. Volumes on the NSE were on the lower side. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty as fund activity remained low. Advance decline ratio was sharply positive at 3.28:1.

The Nifty is marching towards the next resistance zone of 17,475-17,550, which is derived from the 50 and 200-day EMA (exponential moving average). By surpassing previous swing high of 17,207, the Nifty formed a higher top and higher bottom on the shorter time frame.

However, on the medium-term time frame, lower tops and lower bottoms are still intact, which indicates limited upside for the Indian benchmark indices. For the short term, a level of 17,200 could offer a support in the Nifty.

From next week, the results season will kick in and therefore we expect the market to turn stock-specific in the current month.

Vinay Rajani is the Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.