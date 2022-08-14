 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Sobha; target of Rs 735: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 14, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha

Sobha Ltd (Sobha) is a leading real estate player with ongoing real estate projects with ~13.5 mn sq feet (msf) of unsold saleable area and ongoing contractual projects aggregating to 3.1 msf in various stages of construction. As on Q1FY23, the company has delivered ~120+ msf of developable area. It has a real estate presence in 10 cities, viz. Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Gift City and Mysore.

Outlook

We incorporate higher sales volumes and remove discount to NAV. We maintain HOLD, given the ~30% run up in the last three months. We value Sobha at Rs 735/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sobha - 120822 - ic

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha
first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.