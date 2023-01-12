 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Buzzer | Bullish setup seen in Navin Fluorine as it sees spike in open interest

Jan 12, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

The stock price has been volatile in the last few months. The counter is down 13 percent in the last three months but up 10 percent in six months.

Navin Fluorine saw a significant rise in open interest in early trade along with increase in price and volume, reflecting that bulls are converging on the stock.

In the cash market, the stock traded up 4.2 percent to Rs 4069.35 for some unexplained reason. Volume also jumped nearly twice the two-week average in just one hour of trading. Near-month futures contracts also surged about 4 percent.

The price crossed the 20-day moving average while MACD also climbed above the signal line, data at MyF&O showed. Moving average is a trend indicator, while MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

On the options front, call writing was seen at 4,100 and 4,200 strikes, while call unwinding was seen at 4,000 levels as traders shifted their expectations. The 4,000 level saw heavy put writing, a sign that this level is emerging as new support for the stock.