Eicher Motors share price rises 3% on robust domestic sales

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors, sold 72,235 motorcycles, as against 67,677 motorcycles sold during the same period last year.

Eicher Motors shares jumped 3 percent in the early trade on April 3 after the company recorded a 35 percent spike in its monthly sales volume.

The total commercial vehicle sales volume in March increased 35.2 percent to 11,906 units as against 8803 units in a year-ago month, said Eicher Motors.

The company sold 11,263 vehicles in March 2023 as against 7929 a year back, but exports dropped 36.5 percent to 414 units from 652 units.

In FY23, the company sold 79,623 units, a 39.5 percent growth over the previous year as domestic sales volumes jumped 53.6 percent to 72,827 units, but exports fell 41.5 percent to 4,933 units, it added.