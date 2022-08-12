 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd sells Shriram City Union Finance shares worth Rs 447 crore

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST

The entity sold 12,85,734 shares on NSE and 9,51,406 shares on BSE at an average price of Rs 2,000 apiece

Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd on Friday offloaded 22.37 lakh shares of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd for Rs 447 crore through open market transactions.

The entity sold 12,85,734 shares on NSE and 9,51,406 shares on BSE at an average price of Rs 2,000 apiece, as per bulk deal data available with the two exchanges.

The transactions are valued at Rs 447.42 crore. At the end of June, Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd had a 20.12 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Shriram City Union Finance declined 5.26 per cent to close at Rs 1,887.60 apiece on BSE. It fell 4.74 per cent to Rs 1,896 on NSE.

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:42 pm
