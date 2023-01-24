 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Reddy’s Q3 Preview | Sharp drop in net profit likely on slump in US revenues

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 24, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Revlimid sale contribution to US revenue likely to fall as it normalises, making for a muted December Quarter

On the India business front, the drug maker expects a growth of 5 percent on-year on the back of acquired products

