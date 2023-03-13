 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar slides as Fed rate hike expectations slump on SVB collapse

Reuters
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, fell 0.46% as short-dated Treasury yields tumbled.

The dollar fell on Monday as markets bet the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in raising interest rates to curb inflation after U.S. authorities stepped in to limit the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

President Joe Biden said the administration’s swift actions on Sunday to ensure depositors can access their funds in SVB and Signature Bank should give Americans confidence that the U.S. banking system was safe.

The Fed on Sunday announced it would make additional funding available through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans of up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.

