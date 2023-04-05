 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyient shares surge 5% on leadership recast

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Cyient's shares jumped 5% after the company announced key leadership changes including the appointment of Krishna Bodanapu as Executive Vice-Chairman and MD, and Karthikeyan Natarajan as Executive Director and CEO.

The share price of Cyient climbed 5 percent on Wednesday following several changes in its top leadership. The company has redesignated Krishna Bodanapu as the executive vice-chairman and managing director, and Karthikeyan Natarajan as the executive director and chief executive officer.

Current President and Global Head of Aerospace, Rail and Communications, Prabhakar Atla, is the CFO-designate and will take over from Ajay Aggarwal on April 20.

The Cyient board had earlier approved the reorganisation of the company into two separate entities. It had filed the draft papers to take the Design Led Manufacturing (Cyient DLM) business public through an IPO. Antony Montalbano had been appointed as the CEO of Cyient DLM. Both Montalbano and Natarajan will report to Krishna Bodanapu.

