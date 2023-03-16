 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Certainly not committing the portfolio to Adani Group stocks, says Adrian Mowat

Dipti Sharma
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Adrian Mowat of JP Morgan, explained, “I think a lot of institutional investors have decided to sidestep Adani, and it hasn't been sitting in in people's portfolios. That was primarily because the valuations looked high”.

Mowat thinks the situation is still such where the volatility around these stocks is extremely high and is very difficult for a long term investor to analyse the share price trend.

With investors still keeping an eye on Adani Group stocks, Adrian Mowat, Chief Asian and Emerging Markets Equity Strategist, JP Morgan, told Moneycontrol that he would still prefer staying on the sidelines.

“And for now, I would be very much in the camp of just staying on the sidelines and not having a strong view and certainly not committing the portfolio to these companies,” Mowat said.

He explained, “I think a lot of institutional investors have decided to sidestep Adani, and it hasn't been sitting in in people's portfolios. That was primarily because the valuations looked high”.

Read more | India does not have to raise its policy rates in tandem with US rates: Adrian Mowat