Buy Triveni Engineering; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

May 17, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Triveni Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

Triveni Engineering (TEL) is one of the largest sugar companies in India with sugar crushing capacity of 60,000 TCD, distillery capacity of 520 KLD & co-generation power of 100 MW. It also has power transmission & waste water management business contributing 10% to revenues. The company is increasing its distillery capacity from current 11 crore litre per annum to 22 crore litre per annum by FY24 to utilise B-heavy, grain & sugarcane juice route to produce ethanol.

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 350, valuing the business at 14x FY24 PE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 17, 2022 04:44 pm
