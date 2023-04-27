 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 910 : Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products (TATACONS) reported a healthy operating performance (EBIT up 15% YoY) in 4QFY23, led by 21% YoY EBIT growth in the India Branded business on the back of cost optimization measures. International branded business EBIT declined marginally YoY due to inflationary pressures and adverse currency movements; however, sequentially EBIT witnessed 44% growth, aided by pricing actions.

Outlook

While the 4Q performance was better than our estimates, we maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates and retain BUY on the stock with our SoTP-based TP of INR910.

For all recommendations report, click here