Buy Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

Aug 02, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Nippon Life India AMC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC

Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of Rs 3.31 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with 85500+ distributors. Market share as on Q1FY23 was at 7.4% • Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to 17.8% of total AUM.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Nippon AMC at ~5.6% FY24E AUM and revise our target price from Rs 400 to Rs 330 per share.

Nippon Life India AMC -010822 - ic

first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:20 pm
