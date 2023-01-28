 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Jindal Stainless Hisar; target of Rs 585: ICICI Direct

Jan 28, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jindal Stainless Hisar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) is one of the leading players in the Indian stainless steel market. JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value-added product portfolio • JSHL operates an integrated stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana. JSHL has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value JSHL at Rs 585, based on merger ratio.