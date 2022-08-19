 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Info Edge (India) target of Rs 5370: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Aug 19, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Info Edge (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5370 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Info Edge (India)

Info Edge reported yet another strong quarter with stronger-than-expected standalone revenue growth of 59% y-o-y to Rs. 508 crore and 400 bps q-o-q improvement in EBITDA margin supported by lower ad-spends. Robust revenue growth reflects strong traction in billings, up 62% y-o-y, led by 65% y-o-y growth in recruitment and 173% y-o-y growth in 99acres. Naukri’s EBITDA margin remained strong at 59.6%, up 396 bps y-o-y. The company is seeing strong traction in non-IT recruitment and expects strong billing trend to continue, although hiring from the IT sector has slightly slowed. Good business momentum for 99acres led by improving real estate demand; however, promotional expense to rise so as to maintain market share.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Info Edge with a revised PT of Rs. 5,370, given strong earnings visibility at Naukri and sector tailwind in real-estate and its leadership position in certain segments. Revenue/PAT is likely to report a CAGR of 21%/30% over FY2022-FY2024E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Info Edge (India) - 180822 - khan

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Info Edge India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.