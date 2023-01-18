Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eris Lifesciences

Eris Lifesciences (ERIS) delivered in-line 3QFY23. The efforts remain on track for improving the margins of Oaknet, and driving higher sales of Insulin franchise. Recently, it also acquired brands from Glenmark Pharma to considerably enhance its dermatology offering. We reduce our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 4%/5% to factor delay in product launches and moderation in sales of base portfolio. We value ERIS at 21x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR780. ERIS has built multiple levers for growth in branded generics space by a) broadening dermatology portfolio through acquisitions, b) adding Insulin and its analogues in the anti-diabetes segment, c) sustained uptick in DPP4/SGLT2 sales, leveraging patient care platform and specialist engagement, and d) adding MRs to increase reach.

Outlook

Considering these factors and attractive valuations, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE