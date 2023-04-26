 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4782: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4782 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

We believe export volumes have reached their bottom and would pick up once dollar availability situation improves in the overseas market. The strategic partnership with Triumph would help it to garner additional market share in the premium motorcycle segment. The stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 16.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.9x its FY2025 estimates.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,782, factoring its continued focus on EBITDA margin and an entry into the electric three-wheeler segment.