Bajaj Finance Q4 profit zooms more than 30%; what should be the strategy now?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs 30 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income for 04 FY23 increased by 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore from Rs 6,061 crore.

Bajaj Finance's share price will remain in focus on April 27 on the back of better numbers reported by the company, a day before.

Bajaj Finance reported on April 26 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 was at Rs 3,157.79 crore, up 30.51 percent from Rs 2,419.51 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

