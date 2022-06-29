Bajaj Auto: Why investors should look beyond the buyback

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Buyback through open market route, instead of tender offer - Amount allocated for buyback is less than expected - Need dry powder to upgrade technology and bring new technology for EVs - Stock trading at reasonable valuation ————————————————————————— Bajaj Auto’s (CMP: Rs 3,865; M Cap: Rs 1,12,000 crore) has announced a share buyback through the open market route. In this note, we try to understand the implications of the same and what investors should do. Buyback contours The company board has approved the buyback at...