 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

As Vodafone Idea's losses widen, brokerages set Rs 5 target price for the stock

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

The overall subscriber base of the company declined to 22.86 crore during the reported quarter from 23.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea is neither finding favour with investors nor brokerage houses. In fresh reports, foreign brokerage firms Nomura and CLSA have set their target price on the stock at Rs 5 apiece.

Following this, the stock took another knock on February 15. At 9:40 am, it was quoting at Rs 7.55 apiece on the NSE, lower by 2.5 percent. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 11.65 in April 2022.

On Tuesday, Vi reported a widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had registered a loss of Rs 7,234.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Follow our live blog for all the market action