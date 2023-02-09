 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: Why has street turned optimistic on UltraTech over the last year?

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 09, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

UltraTech benefits from sector specific optimism as well as due its focus on cost optimization, capacity building and improving leverage.

As the cement industry recovers from a year of high input costs and low margins, the street is turning bullish on the sector. However, it comes as no surprise that analysts have been optimistic on UltraTech cement for some time now — it saw the maximum number of upgrades by brokerage firms in the last year, with Buy calls increasing 14 percent from 37 a year ago to 42 this year.

The industry had been going through a difficult period over the past year as it tried to deal with high input prices resulting in slim operating margins, which are improving now as costs have fallen in the last couple of quarters. Along with that, prices have also firmed up, resulting in better realisation.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal, “…energy cost peaked out in 2QFY23, and we expect reduction in energy costs 3QFY23 onwards (reduction of Rs 200 / tonne over 3QFY23-1QFY24E based on current coal / petcoke prices).”