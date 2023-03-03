 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: RIL topped the list with max upgrades; Divi’s Lab saw most downgrades in last year

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Adani ports saw the highest upgrades over the past one quarter.

Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Titan got the maximum upgrades by brokerages in February, while Maruti Suzuki received the highest number of buy ratings at 39, up from 37 last month.

Strong quarterly performance which saw a 42 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,782 crore contributed to the high upgrades over the month for Bajaj Finserv.

Brokerage Sharekhan, has given the company a buy rating with an upside potential of 23 percent over yesterday's closing price, and believes the company’s digital initiatives will drive growth.