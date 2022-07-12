Ahluwalia Contracts share price rises 10% on Rs 150-crore order

Ahluwalia Contracts India share price rose 10 percent in the morning session on July 12 after the company announced receiving a construction order for Amity Campus Bengaluru.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured the new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru aggregating to around Rs 150 crore from Ritnand Salved Education Foundation, the company said in a release.

The total order inflow during the FY 2022-23 now stands at Rs 863 crore, the company said.

At 10.40 am, Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 451.20, up Rs 36.60, or 8.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 563.50 on April 11, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 339.80 on August 10, 2021. It is trading 19.93 percent below its 52-week high and 32.78 percent above its 52-week low.