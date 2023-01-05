 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

After a year of struggle for consumer staples, 2023 looks promising for FMCG

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 05, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

While rural demand is expected to look up on better crop yields and realisations, volumes will recover on lower inflation, which in turn will help improve the margins

The year 2022 was one of struggles for the Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies which battled simultaneously on two very important fronts — soaring raw material costs and food inflation on one side, and dismal rural demand on the other.

This impacted not only volumes but also gross and operating margins for all the players in the segment. Apart from passing on the rising costs to end-consumers, companies had to resort to measures like grammage cuts and reduction in ad spends.

However, the early shoots of a trend reversal have begun to showing up and the sector may finally come out of the woods this year. While rural demand is expected to look up on better crop yields and realisations, volumes will recover on lower inflation, which in turn will help improve the margins.

Difficult 2022

Even though the impact of the pandemic waned and had minimal bearing on demand, rural demand was depressing due to the price hikes taken by the FMCG companies on the back of significant surge in raw material prices due to the Ukraine crisis and also high inflation impacting the consumers’ cost of living in a substantial way.