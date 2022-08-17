Accumulate Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 433: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a revenue decline of 6.3% YoY (-8.0% QoQ) to INR 27,773 mn, mainly due to a fall in India revenue (37.3% of operating revenue) by 15.5% YoY (+17.0% QoQ) to INR 10,352 mn and a 15.9% YoY (-10.2% QoQ) decline in the US revenue (23.9%) to INR 6,628 mn. The decline in revenue has been on account of a high base effect due to the lack of higher sales of COVID 19 products in Q1FY23. Excluding COVID 19 sales, the revenue growth would be 10.4% YoY in Q1FY23. The company has gained market in its core therapies such as Cardiac (5.2% market share) and anti-diabetic (1.8%) and continues to be the market leader with a 2 nd rank in Dermatology, 4 th in respiratory, and 5 th in Cardiovascular therapies, in India, as of Q1FY23 (vs. 2 nd in derma, 4 th in respiratory, and 6 th in Cardiac segments in India, as of FY22).



Outlook

We apply a slightly reduced multiple of 9.5x (earlier 10.0x) on FY24E EPS of INR 45.5 (earlier INR 46.2) and reduce our TP to INR 433/ share (earlier INR 462/share) As the TP indicates an upside potential of 11.3% from its CMP, we maintain our ACCUMULATE recommendation on the shares.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Glenmark Pharma - 160822 - kr