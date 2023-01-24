GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Startup
Zomato brings back 'Gold' in fourth iteration of loyalty programme
Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 24, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
The new programme will be Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme in the last few years
Zomato disabled its 10-minute food delivery service after it struggled to grow
Deepsekhar Choudhury
Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc
TAGS:
#Foodtech
#Royalty programme
#Zomato
#Zomato Gold
#Zomato Ltd
#Zomato Pro
#Zomato Pro Plus
#Zomato royalty programme
first published: Jan 24, 2023 12:16 pm