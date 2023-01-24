 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato brings back 'Gold' in fourth iteration of loyalty programme

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 24, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

The new programme will be Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme in the last few years

Zomato disabled its 10-minute food delivery service after it struggled to grow

Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc
