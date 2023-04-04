 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Zoho to take profit hit to manage macro slowdown, has a no-layoff policy: Sridhar Vembu

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

The Tenkasi model can be replicated if more entrepreneurs and private companies come on board, Vembu said.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

Amid tight macroeconomic conditions, which forced SaaS companies in India and in the US into mass layoffs to cut costs, Zoho cofounder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said that the company has adopted a no-layoff policy and will take a margin cut on profits.

The company is expanding its Tenkasi rural tech hub and is taking the model to other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Madurai, and exploring setting up a facility in Uttar Pradesh.

In a wide-ranging interview, the Zoho chief spoke to Moneycontrol’s Bhavya Dilipkumar in Tenkasi. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Can the Tenkasi model be replicated across India and what does it take to do that?