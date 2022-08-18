Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on building a unique startup | World Entrepreneurs' Day

Zerodha is one of India's most valuable and unusual startups. Unusual because it hasn't raised a penny in external funding, is profitable and the founders - brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath - still own a significant percentage in the company, making them billionaires. Here Nithin talks about why he decided to traverse the road less taken as an entrepreneur.
On World Entrepreneurs' Day, Moneycontrol brings you conversations with key players driving the tectonic shift. Meet the disruptors, the job creators, and the wealth generators. The change makers who are transforming India and putting it on the global map.