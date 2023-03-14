 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YCombinator to scale down late-stage investments, lays off 17 people

Bengaluru / Mar 14, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

YC invests at later stages through its YCombinator Continuity Fund and typically invests in Series B and onwards in companies founded by YC founders, its managing director Anu Hariharan had said in a media interview in February last year

YCombinator (YC) will be scaling down late-stage investments as the startup accelerator and investor realigns its priorities to focus more on early-stage investments, a move that will result in 17 of its partners losing jobs.

“YC is rightly known for early stage investing. In recent years, we have also done some late-stage investing. But late stage investing turned out to be so different from an early stage that we found it to be a distraction from our core mission. So we’re going to decrease the amount of late-stage investing we do,” Gary Tan, President, CEO of YCombinator, said in a blogpost on March 14.

“Unfortunately, this means we will no longer need some of the roles on the late-stage investing team. Seventeen of our teammates are impacted today,” Tan added.

YC invests at later stages through its YCombinator Continuity Fund and typically invests in Series B and onwards in companies founded by YC founders, its managing director Anu Hariharan had said in a media interview in February last year. According to the report, the deal size ranges between $20 million and $100 million. Quick commerce platform Zepto, payments solutions company Razorpay, and stock broking platform Groww among others are some of the Continuity Fund’s India bets.