 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

YCombinator-backed Indian start-ups are collateral damage in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Nikhil Patwardhan & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Bengaluru/New Delhi / Mar 11, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Startups funded by American incubator YC, which makes Indian companies flip their corporate entities to the US, are scrambling for working capital as California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank.

More than 60 percent of Indian YCombinator startups had $250,000 plus in SVB.

A majority of YCombinator-backed startups, which typically deposit their first cheques in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), are scrambling for working capital as the bank collapsed.

About 60 percent of YCombinator’s startups having Indian founders and operations in the US or India, have exposure to SVB, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Moreover, according to YCombinator’s President and CEO Garry Tan, a third of the incubator’s portfolio startups will not be able to make payrolls in the next 30 days. Tan said that in an interview with CNBC.

SVB is the default bank for most YC-backed startups, and while it is not mandatory for founders to open accounts with the Silicon Valley lender, most tend to do business with the bank, thanks to its relationship with investors from the Valley.