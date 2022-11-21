 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YC-backed edtech startup Skill-Lync acquires Binny Bansal-backed Crio

Mansi Verma
Nov 21, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Engineering-focused edtech startup Skill-Lync, on November 21, said it has acquired Crio, an experiential learning platform for tech careers, in an attempt to enhance its offerings in the higher education space at a time when competition intensifies in the segment amid a downturn in online learning. Skill-Lync said, with this acquisition, Crio will operate as an independent brand under the Skill-Lync Group.

In a statement,  Skill-Lync also said the founders of Crio will continue to focus on and run Crio’s business and growth, after the acquisition. The company, however, did not disclose the deal size.

Founded in 2018 by SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam and Sarangarajan V Iyengar, edtech startup Skill-Lync is focused on providing industry-relevant and job-leading courses for Engineering students and graduates across all disciplines. Currently, the company said it helps over 30,000 students from all parts of India with such courses.

“Both Crio and Skill-Lync, were started because we wanted to solve a fundamental issue in higher education, i.e. making  engineers industry relevant… as both companies come together, we believe that we have a unique opportunity to build one of the best higher education platforms where we can provide value at scale,” said PaneerSelvam.

Skill-Lync has raised a total of $20 million in funding. The startup is backed by investors like Y Combinator and Better Capital and also received investment from Flipkart’s Binny Bansal in its latest funding round.

The startups said they are together aiming to support over 25,000 students with relevant job opportunities in the next two to three years, with this acquisition.