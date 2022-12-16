 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We're not looking to expand to more cities in the short term: Zomato Hyperpure head

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

Hyperpure chief Rakesh Ranjan talks to Moneycontrol about the challenges in the business, growth levers, and the road ahead

Zomato wants to capture an ever bigger slice of the food value chain in India. While its food delivery service, restaurant loyalty program and B2C grocery delivery efforts are the most visible parts of its business, it has been quietly growing a fourth vertical.

To move further up the value chain, the Gurugram-based company had launched Hyperpure, a platform to deliver groceries to restaurants, in 2019. At present, the B2B platform has around 40,000 eateries as monthly active customers. Its revenue grew 199 percent year on year to Rs 334 crore in the September quarter, while operating loss widened 77 percent to Rs 53 crore during the period.

In an almost hour-long conversation with Moneycontrol, Hyperpure chief Rakesh Ranjan talked about the challenges of growing the business, its achievements, and the road ahead. Edited excerpts:

What have been your most important growth vectors?

One is how frequently restaurants buy from us, what we call regularity, which makes them stickier partners for us, and also gives us more predictability about the supply chain. About 70-75 percent of our business comes from regular customers now, compared to around 60 percent last year. That improvement has helped us a lot.

The other two are obvious ones: the number of customers and the basket share that we have with each customer.