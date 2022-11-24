 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We tell edtech companies to avoid using ambiguous language in ads: Justice BS Chauhan, IGRB chief

Nikhil Patwardhan
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

The comments from former SC Judge come at a time when edtech companies in India, including some of the biggest have come under fire for allegedly mis-selling and over-selling of courses and subscriptions

The Independent Grievance Review Board (IGRB) of the Indian Edtech Consortium (IEC), a self-regulatory body for Indian edtech companies, is working constantly to streamline advertising and marketing guidelines for edtech companies to safeguard consumers’ interests amid rising complaints of mis-selling and over-selling, according to its chairperson Dr Justice BS Chauhan, former Judge, Supreme Court of India.

The Board advises edtech companies to avoid using ambiguous language in advertisements, Chauhan told Moneycontrol in a virtual interaction. The IEC and the IGRB have also issued a code of conduct for advertising and marketing that edtech companies need to follow, Chauhan said.

The code of conduct includes points like ethical and fair advertisements, no misrepresentation or overstating of outcomes, among other things, Chauhan, who was also former Chairman, Law Commission of India, told Moneycontrol.

“Anybody can make an allegation today saying you have done misrepresentation of this, you have committed fraud, you have cheated us and so on,” said Chauhan.

“If the consortium finds that the language of the ad is ambiguous, it may not be necessarily misleading, there might be no misrepresentation, sometimes they put ambiguous language, which is capable of two or three interpretations, so we advise them to not do it. We tell them to put it (advertisement) in plain and simple language,” Chauhan added.