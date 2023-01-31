 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

We see slowdown in growth, average order size has come down: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu

Debangana Ghosh
Jan 31, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

Not just Zoho Corp but publicly listed IT services behemoths like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and others are also expecting longer timelines to close deals as clients are approaching tech spending cautiously

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

Zoho Corporation’s co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said that the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company is seeing a slowdown in sales at present due to macro-economic challenges, despite reporting a 43 percent YoY growth in net profit for FY22 last week.

During a media interaction on January 31, on being asked if the firm expects to sustain a similar or better growth run rate in FY23, Vembu shared that the growth is slower than last year as clients are taking longer to close large deals.

Not just Zoho Corp but publicly listed IT services behemoths like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and others are also expecting longer timelines to close deals as clients are approaching tech spending cautiously amidst inflation, impending recession in the US and ongoing war in Europe.

Vembu said, “We'll see a growth slowdown in sales, so the growth is lower now than a year ago. We're still growing but trying to be cautious in terms of hiring and all… and we have a strong balance sheet. But global economy is what it is. It’s a massive earthquake zone and there are a lot of issues coming. It’s dangerous. What we can hope to do is survive. At Zoho we have built a strong foundation.”