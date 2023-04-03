 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta's Ajay Goel appointed Byju's CFO amid result delay

Chandra R Srikanth & Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 03, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST

Byju's previous CFO PV Rao quit in December 2021 and Goel's appointment comes 16 months later, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Goel was the Group Deputy CFO of Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources.

Byju Raveendran, co-founder, CEO, Byju's

Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, has roped in a top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), more than a year after its previous CFO resigned,  in what is a significant move for the company, which has delayed filing its FY22 (2021-22) results for more than six months.

Byju's is yet to file its FY22 results with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). As regulatory compliance, private companies are required to file their annual results with the MCA by September of that year. Byju's filed its FY21 (2020-21) results nearly 18 months after the financial year ended and reported a surprise decline in its revenue. The company's losses, meanwhile, widened manifold to over Rs 4,500 crore.

Byju's did not comment on the story immediately. Goel declined to comment.