VCs want start-ups to park money in ‘too big to fail’ banks, avoid GIFT City

Deepsekhar Choudhury & Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

VCs spurn GIFT City invitation as regulations are ambiguous about RBI control, transactions are expensive and Indian banks have branches rather than subsidiaries in the hub

In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis, venture capital firms are advising their portfolio start-ups to park their money in the largest commercial banks in the US such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Citibank.

“For any portfolio company with US presence, we have strictly mandated that all the deposits should be in ‘too big to fail’ banks that are certain to be bailed out in case something bad happens,” said the partner of a VC firm.

Hundreds of Indian start-ups, especially those funded by YCombinator or operating in the SaaS sector, were caught in a bind when SVB deposits were frozen following a bank run earlier this month.

Now, VC firms like Blume Ventures, 3One4 Capital, Fundamentum, and others have told their portfolio companies to stay away from not only second-rung banks in the US but also steer clear of making money on their funds by investing in the money market or any other asset class.