Ashwini Vaishnaw invites ethical hackers to break India’s first quantum communication network

Mar 27, 2023 / 09:57 PM IST

According to a presentation made by a senior DRDO official at the conclave, more than $30 billion has already been invested globally in the novel technology and that wars of the future will be fought on the quantum front

While announcing that India's first quantum computing-based communication network is operational between two government departments in Delhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched a hackathon that will award ethical hackers Rs 10 lakh to break the encryption.

"About seven months back we decided to throw a challenge before the public and private sector and the first quantum key distribution (QKD) standards were released. We decided we will do a pilot. A small pilot was taken up between Sanchar Bhawan and CGO complex," he said.

"We are also launching a hackathon, a challenge round, for anybody who breaks this system and system developed by C-DoT, we will be giving Rs 10 lakh per break," he added.

While speaking at the first international quantum conclave, the minister said that C-DOT will be given more funds to work on quantum computing systems and will become the nodal organisation for the novel technology. He said that the organisation had been instrumental in the 90s in becoming a key part of India's telecommunication journey, but then was allowed to dither.