Unacademy’s core business to decline 15% in 2023, group-level revenue to grow 26%

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 24, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

Unacademy generated Rs 400 crore from offline centres in 2022, up from Rs 53 crore a year earlier.

SoftBank-backed edtech company Unacademy expects its revenue from core business (online test preparation) to decline 15 percent in the calendar year 2023, even as it sees a 26 percent growth on a company level, thanks to a robust stream from coaching centres, a sign that demand for online education dropped drastically post-Covid, while that for offline surged.

Unacademy expects a revenue of Rs 1,250 crore in 2023 on a consolidated basis, up from Rs 992 crore in 2022, Co-Founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal told employees in a message. During the period, it sees its core operating revenue dropping to Rs 620 crore from Rs 732 crore from 2022, he told employees.

According to Munjal's message, Unacademy expects to generate Rs 400 crore from offline centres in 2023, up from Rs 53 crore in previous year. With this, the offline centres will become the second-largest revenue stream for the edtech company, followed by PrepLadder, which is expected to garner Rs 200 crore in 2022, which will imply a 9 percent growth from the year earlier.