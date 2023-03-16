 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Truecaller opens largest office space outside Sweden in Bengaluru, eyes 2x growth in user base by 2026

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Mar 16, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

India is Truecaller's biggest market as the company has about 248 million monthly active users in the country currently, while globally, it has a user base of 338 million monthly active users.

The launch of Truecaller's new office space in India comes at a time when advertising revenue has slowed down globally.

Communications and caller ID platform Truecaller has opened its largest office space outside Sweden in Bengaluru, instilling optimism in its largest market, which according to the Sequoia-backed company is poised for a two-fold growth in user base over the next three years.

The caller ID platform, which expects its user base in India to touch 500 million from 248 million currently by 2026, has leased a 30,000 square feet office, with a capacity of accommodating 250 employees. The office was inaugurated virtually by the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on March 16.

"Today, we have about 55 percent of connected smartphones in India using our service, more or less every day. If we just keep the same pace, India is expected to have around 700-800 million connected smartphones by 2026," said Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller at the launch.

"So in three years, if we just continue to evolve as we are doing and continue to grow as we do, we should have around 400 or 500 million users by then," Mamedi added.