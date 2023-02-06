Treebo co-founder Rahul Chaudhary joins Matrix Partners as investor

Rahul Chaudhary, the co-founder of Treebo, said he is joining the team at Matrix Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm, as a venture capitalist almost two years after stepping away from his active role at the hospitality firm.

"Let's see what this VC thing is all about then. Excited to be joining the team at Matrix Partners. Hoping to be the kind of investor I've respected as a founder - Honest, Empathetic, and All-in," Chaudhary said in a Tweet on February 6.

Matrix was founded by Avnish Bajaj and Rishi Navani in 2006. Bajaj was the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Baazee, which was later acquired and became Ebay India, while Navani was a former McKinsey executive and an investor with Westbridge Capital.

Matrix raised a $300 million first fund in 2006, and another $300 million in 2011. In 2015, co-founder Navani left to start his own firm, Epiq Capital. In 2016, it raised $110 million to top up its second fund, and raised a full third fund of $300 million in 2019.

Moneycontrol News