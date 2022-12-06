 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Global, SoftBank are the culprits. They are the bad guys: Inventus Capital's Kanwal Rekhi on private market slowdown and correction

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

In a no holds barred interview, Rekhi said SoftBank pushed for growth instead of profitability and that a growth-stage startup with no profitability is nonsense.

Kanwal Rekhi, Co-founder & MD, Inventus Capital Partners

Kanwal Singh Rekhi is the first Indian-American to take a venture-backed company, Excelan, public on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the US. He co-founded the company in 1982 and was named president and CEO in 1985.

In 1987, the company went public on the Nasdaq, and in 1989, it merged with Novell.

Rekhi, also the co-founder of TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs) and trustee on TiE's global board, had long anticipated the global startup funding winter. The 77-year-old Silicon Valley veteran has invested in more than 50 start-ups to date, and led venture financing in at least 23 start-ups where he also served on their boards. Six of his portfolio start-ups have gone public so far, including PolicyBazaar and Nutanix.

He is currently the co-founder and managing director of global investment firm Inventus Capital Partners and Silicon Valley Quad (SVQuad). In an interview with Moneycontrol, the industry veteran discusses the disparities in the global and Indian venture capital and startup ecosystems. Edited excerpts:

You have seen quite a few cycles of downturn in the startup market. How are you reading into the current funding shortage period? What’s different this time? Especially how are things going to pan out in the growth stages?

Every once in a while people come up with this new narrative that money is a commodity, growth is the only thing that matters. But that’s not a sustainable process. The investors eventually have to see their money back in return. You end up having companies, especially in India, that are not profitable and have no prospect of becoming profitable in the future. So what you are seeing is a very necessary correction. Money is not free anymore.