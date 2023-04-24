 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Tiger Global-backed Upstox grows faster than Zerodha for third straight year, achieves breakeven

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 24, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

However, the growth in its operating revenue was on a smaller base than Zerodha, which has also reported a net profit of close to Rs 2,100 crore for FY22.

Upstox founders from L-R Shrini Vishwanath, Ravi Kumar, Kavitha Subramanian

Tiger Global-backed brokerage unicorn Upstox has grown faster than its biggest rival Zerodha for the third consecutive fiscal year, registering an over 40 percent increase in its operating revenue in FY23 (2022-23) thanks to robust growth in its user base.

Upstox’s operating revenue (broking revenue) grew 44 percent in FY23 (2022-23) and breached the Rs 1,000 crore mark, its co-founder and CEO Ravi Kumar told Moneycontrol in a virtual interaction. Upstox surpassed 10 million unique clients during the period, and, according to data on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), had close to 3 million active clients as of March 31, making it the second-largest broker in the country after Zerodha. To be sure, Groww has more clients than Upstox, but a large portion of it is mutual fund clients, unlike Zerodha and Upstox.

In FY22 (2021-22), Upstox had recorded broking revenue of Rs 765.6 crore, so a 44 percent increase in FY23 would mean that the company’s revenue topped Rs 1,100 crore in that fiscal. Upstox, however, did not provide exact numbers. Kumar also told Moneycontrol that Upstox achieved breakeven for FY23 and generated positive net cash of around Rs 130 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. With that, Upstox concluded the fiscal year with cash reserves of close to Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

With an over 40 percent increase in its broking revenue in FY23, Upstox grew faster than Zerodha, albeit on a smaller base. Zerodha’s operating revenue grew about 20 percent during the year, chief executive Nithin Kamath said in a recent media interaction.