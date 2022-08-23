 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Think long term, believe in India: Groww founders on Bits To Billions

Moneycontrol News
Aug 23, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST

Groww was founded in 2016 by four former Flipkart executives – Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal. The platform helps users invest in stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, IPOs, US stocks, futures and options, fixed deposits and gold. The startup counts Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global as well as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as its investors and is valued at $3 billion after raising $83 million in its Series E funding round in October 2021. On this episode of Bits to Billions, the founders spoke about How Groww came about, Lalit Keshre's humble origins, the size of the India opportunity, plans for neobanking and payments. #groww #bitstobillions #moneycontrol

