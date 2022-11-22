 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The world is in a bad place this year, but I need to take a long-term view: CARS24 chief Vikram Chopra

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 22, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Used car marketplace CARS24’s co-founder talks about navigating the funding winter and betting on the long term

CARS24 co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra

Last year was a heady time for used car marketplace CARS24. It raised $850 million over two mega funding rounds in the space of a few months, hit a valuation of $3.2 billion, and almost doubled its India revenue to more than Rs 5,100 crore during FY22.

But, times have changed now, as the tech start-up ecosystem grapples with a funding winter. Investors are telling unicorns in their portfolios to tread with caution. The mantra has changed from growth at all costs to preserve cash no matter what.

Moneycontrol sat down with CARS24 co-founder and chief executive officer Vikram Chopra for an hour-long conversation on how the company is navigating the funding winter, what betting on the future means for the company, and battling with competition, among other things. Edited excerpts:

We heard that last year you were burning more than $20 million a month and this year you have halved the burn to $10 million. How has the funding winter impacted you?

The burn is way less than that. We were burning a lot earlier as we were trying to do things faster. We thought that 'Bhaiyya, iss saal itna raise kar liya hain, phir agle saal raise kar lenge, uske agle saal bhi raise kar lenge (We thought we had raised a lot of cash this year, we will again raise next year, and the year thereafter, too)'. That was the mentality. Now, we are saying what we were trying to achieve in the next two years earlier, we will do in four years. Burn reduction comes from that. That’s not to say that it happens overnight. It takes some effort, but it is possible only when the business fundamentals are strong.

Hypothetically, if I don’t invest in international business and new initiatives, I am almost profitable… We are still aggressive in terms of opportunities. For us, preserving cash and extending the runway is not so much of a concern.